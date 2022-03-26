The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes
Hoping to boost ratings the Academy is making a few controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars such as presenting six categories before the live telecast. The top prize of the night, “Best Picture,” has 10 films competing in a category never won by a streaming service. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Saturday TODAY.March 26, 2022
These are the strongest contenders at the 2022 Oscars
The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes
