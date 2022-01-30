The Northeast digs out after the first nor’easter of 2022

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Across the Northeast, millions are still reeling after yesterday’s nor’easter pounded the area with freezing temperatures, fast snowfall, and fierce gusts of wind. Air travel ground to a halt amid the storm, while New Yorkers seized the opportunity to enjoy a massive snow day in Washington Square Park. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Sunday TODAY.
