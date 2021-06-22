The neuroscience behind peak athletic performance at the Olympics

The neuroscience behind peak athletic performance at the Olympics05:25
For Olympic athletes, the drive for perfection is almost superhuman and requires countless hours of training and repetition to ensure the mind and body work in perfect harmony. Dr. Lindsay Shaw is a senior sport psychophysiologist for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and helps athletes explore the brain's role in achieving peak athletic performance. “Changing the Games” is a 10-part video series produced in collaboration with Lyda Hill Philanthropies.