TODAY

The Miz: ‘Miz and Mrs’ is an ‘absolute blast’ to create

04:51

WWE superstar Mike Mizanin, known as The Miz, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his reality series “Miz and Mrs” and how quickly his family adapted to having cameras around. He also talks about the “Money in the Bank” live event airing on Peacock.July 1, 2022

