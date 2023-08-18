'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more
05:18
UP NEXT
Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets
03:44
Knockoff versions of Ozempic are being sold online: What to know
04:19
Boost your daily yoga with these muscle sculpting workouts
04:53
Jamie Foxx shares recovery update after ‘unexpected dark journey’
00:34
Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone
00:31
'The Marriage Pact' host answers love and sex questions
07:15
Breaking down prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics
04:41
Medicine cabinet refresh: Tips for managing your meds
03:18
Teacher, coach, school nurse share tips for successful school year
08:39
Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate
04:13
Groundbreaking way soundwaves are being used to treat tremors
05:13
Full circle: Patient now works alongside doctor who saved her life
04:16
Lazy day workouts you can do on your couch
04:03
Why being lazy can actually be good for you
05:02
Inside the big business of menopause
05:00
Watch Justin Sylvester find out he's going to be in Men's Health
01:43
When should I go to an urgent care center or the ER?
05:08
Use this health checklist for back-to-school season
05:14
Study shows Wegovy lowers risk of stroke and heart attacks
02:10
'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more
05:18
Copied
From skincare to home decor, mushrooms are showing up in everything. E! Style host Zanna Roberts Rassi shares her favorite mushroom-esque products, including face serums with mushroom extract, mushroom themed glassware, mushroom lamps and more!Aug. 18, 2023
Now Playing
'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more
05:18
UP NEXT
Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets
03:44
Knockoff versions of Ozempic are being sold online: What to know
04:19
Boost your daily yoga with these muscle sculpting workouts
04:53
Jamie Foxx shares recovery update after ‘unexpected dark journey’
00:34
Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone
00:31
'The Marriage Pact' host answers love and sex questions
07:15
Breaking down prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics
04:41
Medicine cabinet refresh: Tips for managing your meds
03:18
Teacher, coach, school nurse share tips for successful school year
08:39
Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate
04:13
Groundbreaking way soundwaves are being used to treat tremors
05:13
Full circle: Patient now works alongside doctor who saved her life
04:16
Lazy day workouts you can do on your couch
04:03
Why being lazy can actually be good for you
05:02
Inside the big business of menopause
05:00
Watch Justin Sylvester find out he's going to be in Men's Health
01:43
When should I go to an urgent care center or the ER?
05:08
Use this health checklist for back-to-school season
05:14
Study shows Wegovy lowers risk of stroke and heart attacks