IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT Awards

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect at the 2022 Grammy Awards after an ‘eventful’ Oscars

    01:58

  • Will Smith resigns from Academy after ‘shocking’ Oscars slap

    02:28

  • Comedians rally behind Chris Rock after Will Smith Oscars slap

    03:56

  • Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap at 1st comedy show since Oscars

    03:11

  • Will Kanye West attend the Grammys after his performance was pulled?

    05:07

  • Amy Schumer: Chris Rock handled Will Smith slap ‘like a pro’

    00:33

  • Oscars committee to review Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock

    02:33

  • The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

    02:30

  • Rachel Zegler lands invite to Oscars after initially being left off list

    01:47

  • Justin Sylvester explains why Rachel Zegler wasn’t invited to the Oscars

    04:57

  • Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’

    06:29

  • Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ makes SAG Awards history

    00:49

  • Surprises and snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and more

    05:18

  • Here are the 2022 Oscar nominees

    05:34

  • ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ lead movies nominated for SAG Awards

    00:59

  • Oscars will return with a host in 2022

    00:39

  • Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards

    04:36

  • Dwayne Johnson gives away his trophy to fan at People’s Choice Awards

    01:21

  • ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ makeup and hairstyling team talks historic win

    00:55

TODAY

The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT Awards

00:34

Naomi and Wynonna Judd will be taking the stage at the 2022 Country Music Television awards for their first TV performance from the mother-daughter duo in more than 20 years. The CMT Awards air Monday, April 11th.April 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT Awards

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect at the 2022 Grammy Awards after an ‘eventful’ Oscars

    01:58

  • Will Smith resigns from Academy after ‘shocking’ Oscars slap

    02:28

  • Comedians rally behind Chris Rock after Will Smith Oscars slap

    03:56

  • Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap at 1st comedy show since Oscars

    03:11

  • Will Kanye West attend the Grammys after his performance was pulled?

    05:07

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All