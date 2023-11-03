IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

10 holiday hosting hacks, from cooking to cleanup — plus exclusive deals up to 30% off

  • Now Playing

    Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    Where does the push to end Daylight Saving Time stand?

    02:42

  • New evidence revealed at trial of yoga teacher charged with murder

    02:24

  • GOP blasts Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking military promotions

    02:27

  • Cornell cancels classes amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war

    02:19

  • Blinken returns to Israel to show support, push to get aid to Gaza

    05:36

  • Fallen crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in fraud trial

    02:25

  • Hoda Kotb on how her cancer diagnosis made her 'fearless' in life

    05:00

  • Duolingo creator on how he turned learning a language into a game

    04:16

  • TikTok unveils new feature that lets you shop while you scroll

    03:23

  • How couples are finding help to cover expensive fertility treatments

    04:48

  • Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

    02:18

  • 1 dead and 1 remains missing after Kentucky coal plant collapses

    00:25

  • Bride stops bus on wedding day to surprise grandma in hospital

    00:56

  • 'Friends' director: Cast was 'destroyed' over Matthew Perry's death

    04:01

  • Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong goes on trial for murder of cyclist

    03:08

  • Power Rangers: Texas wins World Series for first time in history!

    02:08

  • Fed keeps interest rates unchanged: What does it mean for you?

    02:32

  • Embattled congressman George Santos survives vote to expel him

    01:55

  • Jewish students voice safety concerns on college campuses in US

    02:08

Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs

03:20

The new class of weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro work to suppress appetite, which means users are reaching for sugary and salty foods less often. That change in eating behaviors is having an economic impact on snack companies, Wall Street and beyond. NBC's Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Nov. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    Where does the push to end Daylight Saving Time stand?

    02:42

  • New evidence revealed at trial of yoga teacher charged with murder

    02:24

  • GOP blasts Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking military promotions

    02:27

  • Cornell cancels classes amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war

    02:19

  • Blinken returns to Israel to show support, push to get aid to Gaza

    05:36

  • Fallen crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in fraud trial

    02:25

  • Hoda Kotb on how her cancer diagnosis made her 'fearless' in life

    05:00

  • Duolingo creator on how he turned learning a language into a game

    04:16

  • TikTok unveils new feature that lets you shop while you scroll

    03:23

  • How couples are finding help to cover expensive fertility treatments

    04:48

  • Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

    02:18

  • 1 dead and 1 remains missing after Kentucky coal plant collapses

    00:25

  • Bride stops bus on wedding day to surprise grandma in hospital

    00:56

  • 'Friends' director: Cast was 'destroyed' over Matthew Perry's death

    04:01

  • Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong goes on trial for murder of cyclist

    03:08

  • Power Rangers: Texas wins World Series for first time in history!

    02:08

  • Fed keeps interest rates unchanged: What does it mean for you?

    02:32

  • Embattled congressman George Santos survives vote to expel him

    01:55

  • Jewish students voice safety concerns on college campuses in US

    02:08
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Where does the push to end Daylight Saving Time stand?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

New evidence revealed at trial of yoga teacher charged with murder

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

GOP blasts Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking military promotions

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Cornell cancels classes amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Blinken returns to Israel to show support, push to get aid to Gaza

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Fallen crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in fraud trial

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

The Beatles release new song with the help from AI: Take a listen!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda Kotb on how her cancer diagnosis made her 'fearless' in life

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

6 innovative beauty products from around the globe

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to be selfish (in a good way) and prioritize your own wellbeing

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

4 multipurpose products to turn you into the ultimate holiday host

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Duolingo creator on how he turned learning a language into a game

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

TikTok unveils new feature that lets you shop while you scroll

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Costco’s beef chili is back — but a debate over beans is heating up

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Author Jeff Kinney shares books for fall, draws TODAY hosts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

LeVar Burton talks new podcast ‘Sound Detectives’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Check out Starbucks' 2023 holiday drinks and cup design

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Chaka Khan talks Musical Excellence Award, new fragrance, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

4 easy-to-make, spooky bites for your Halloween gathering

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda Kotb on how her cancer diagnosis made her 'fearless' in life

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

6 innovative beauty products from around the globe

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Cherry pretzel white chocolate cookies: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Vanessa Hudgens talks bachelorette party, love of Halloween, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

DiGiorno debuts Thanksgiving pizza: Hoda & Jenna give it a try

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See what happens when Hoda & Jenna guess pop culture names

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Capture the flavors of fall with this spaghetti squash masala recipe

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these cheese and wine pairings that are perfect for fall

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Usher talks Vegas residency, Super Bowl halftime show and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda & Jenna share how their kids celebrated Halloween

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Cherry pretzel white chocolate cookies: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Orange-soy pork tenderloin with sautéed cabbage: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Capture the flavors of fall with this spaghetti squash masala recipe

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Pineapple chicken surprise: Get Elizabeth Heiskell’s recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

4 easy-to-make, spooky bites for your Halloween gathering

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Food becomes therapy at Maine restaurant The Lost Kitchen

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Festive Halloween drink recipes for adults and kids

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Chicago-style beef sandwiches, beer-braised tacos: Get the recipes

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these Halloween-themed drinks and treats for a spooky party

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to get 3 easy weeknight meals from 1 rotisserie chicken