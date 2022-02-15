The Great Wall of China: An inside look at the iconic attraction
04:05
Share this -
copied
Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer takes viewers on a tour of the Great Wall of China, which spans 13,000 miles in total. Along the way, she meets a man who was part of the first group to walk its entire length in 1984, a journey that took 508 days.Feb. 15, 2022
Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game
04:41
Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling
05:04
How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves
04:42
Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship
03:34
Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics
06:07
Now Playing
The Great Wall of China: An inside look at the iconic attraction