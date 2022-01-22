The future of Roe v. Wade on 49th anniversary of landmark ruling
The whole country is waiting for the Supreme Court to decide on one of the most serious challenges to abortion protections that the institution heard since the Roe v. Wade decision 49 years ago. With more than 90 abortion restrictions passed into law recently, reproductive rights groups are focused on easing the burden on patients by providing transportation, food, lodging and cash assistance. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Weekend TODAY. Jan. 22, 2022
