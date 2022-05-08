IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sam Rockwell on challenging himself with role in 'American Buffalo'

  • Fans in Illinois celebrate Mother’s Day with a Sunday Mug Shot!

  • Newlyweds open wedding photos to find guests with ‘crazy eyes’

  • Norman Mineta, first Asian American Cabinet secretary, dies at 90

    The first anti-slavery newspaper returns, unafraid of America’s past

The first anti-slavery newspaper returns, unafraid of America’s past

Lincoln listened to the voices of people long committed to the cause of abolishing slavery in America, like those behind the newspaper “The Emancipator.” In 1820, the paper was America’s first abolitionist newspaper. Now, more than 200 years later, it is returning with a fresh eye on some of the country’s lingering challenges. NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.May 8, 2022

Middle schoolers on learning Black history, representation, diversity

    The first anti-slavery newspaper returns, unafraid of America’s past

