Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent
The U.S. is one step closer to making daylight savings permanent year round in a rare moment of bipartisan agreement. The Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would make turning our clocks back twice a year a thing of the past. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine argues that staying in standard time keeps sunrise and sunset more align with our body’s natural rhythms. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.March 16, 2022
