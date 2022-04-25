The cast of ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ on what makes the show bingeable

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott and Michelle Dockery talk the twists and turns in “Anatomy of a Scandal” and the possibility of a second season.April 25, 2022

