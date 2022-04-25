The cast of ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ on what makes the show bingeable

Claire Foy and Paul Bettany on the true story behind ‘A Very British Scandal’04:23
- Now Playing
The cast of ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ on what makes the show bingeable05:18
- UP NEXT
‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan on newest season: ‘It’s a 10 out of 10’06:53
The Backstreet Boys reflect on decades of music, preview their tour06:57
Michael Buble talks his latest album and how his family influences his music05:28
Karen Gillan talks learning to improv from Judd Apatow in ‘The Bubble’05:33
Raven-Symoné and her wife reveal what inspired them to start a YouTube channel06:03
Chloë Sevigny on how ‘The Girl from Plainville’ destigmatizes mental health06:29
Judy Greer reflects on how her rescue dog brings joy to her life06:17
Amber Ruffin reveals the comedy that perfectly depicts her childhood05:20
Bianca Belair sizes up the competition heading into WrestleMania 3805:46
‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley reveals favorite scene with Jonathan Bailey06:01
‘Starstruck’ star Rose Matafeo brings more romantic comedy in season 206:25
‘Our Flag Means Death’ star Rhys Darby on teaming up with Taika Waititi06:47
Preview this year’s Oscar nominations and categories49:58
‘Dune’ cinematographer explains the use of light in the sci-fi fan favorite04:25
Nominees who could make history at the 2022 Oscars05:29
‘The Power of the Dog’ production designer takes us through crafting the set03:51
‘West Side Story’ costume designer reveals deeper meaning behind the wardrobe05:03
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ makeup designer on transforming Jessica Chastain05:12
Claire Foy and Paul Bettany on the true story behind ‘A Very British Scandal’04:23
- Now Playing
The cast of ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ on what makes the show bingeable05:18
- UP NEXT
‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan on newest season: ‘It’s a 10 out of 10’06:53
The Backstreet Boys reflect on decades of music, preview their tour06:57
Michael Buble talks his latest album and how his family influences his music05:28
Karen Gillan talks learning to improv from Judd Apatow in ‘The Bubble’05:33
Play All