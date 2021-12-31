IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now: Carson Daly counts down the top pop culture moments of 2021

  • Now Playing

    The Boostie Awards are back! Here are the moments that made us smile the most in 2021

    05:44
  • UP NEXT

    Woman surprises her coworker with Beyoncé concert tickets for her birthday

    01:01

  • Watch baller teacher sink clutch playground shot

    01:00

  • Watch this waitress’s reaction to receiving giant tip

    01:05

  • Military son walks his mom down the aisle on her wedding day

    00:54

  • Daughter reunites with her father in touching Christmas surprise

    00:49

  • Watch brothers 20 years apart in age say ‘I love you’

    00:43

  • This dog thinks a snow shovel is a stick to play with

    00:39

  • Little sister can’t wait for her sibling to get home from school every day

    00:42

  • Watch these best friends reunite after 2 years apart

    00:46

  • This barber provides a bonus service: A kiss on the forehead!

    00:55

  • Military dad leaves his kids special clue that he has returned

    00:47

  • Watch this couple surprise friends and family with new baby

    01:11

  • Watch this woman reunite with her family after 2 years apart

    00:54

  • Watch this little girl pass out snacks as ‘flight attendant in training’

    00:37

  • Watch these military sisters reunite after a year apart

    00:47

  • Watch this mom’s surprise reunion with her son after 2 years apart

    00:38

  • This camel at a drive-through safari park is a little TOO friendly

    01:03

  • Dad is so shocked to reunite with his daughter that he has to kneel down

    00:48

  • Military dad surprises his twin daughters during 2nd-grade story time

    00:51

TODAY

The Boostie Awards are back! Here are the moments that made us smile the most in 2021

05:44

Each morning on TODAY, Hoda Kotb brings us a feel-good story during her Morning Boost. This New Year’s Eve, she shares some of her favorite Boosts of 2021 for her third annual Boostie Awards.Dec. 31, 2021

  • Now Playing

    The Boostie Awards are back! Here are the moments that made us smile the most in 2021

    05:44
  • UP NEXT

    Woman surprises her coworker with Beyoncé concert tickets for her birthday

    01:01

  • Watch baller teacher sink clutch playground shot

    01:00

  • Watch this waitress’s reaction to receiving giant tip

    01:05

  • Military son walks his mom down the aisle on her wedding day

    00:54

  • Daughter reunites with her father in touching Christmas surprise

    00:49

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All