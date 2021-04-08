The best of ‘Mr. Smith Goes to the Smithsonian’

As TODAY’s series “Mr. Smith Goes to the Smithsonian” continues, NBC’s Harry Smith reveals the surprising story behind a piece of mail held at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum: It’s the box in which jeweler Harry Winston mailed the famed Hope Diamond to the museum in 1958. Afterward, he reveals the story behind a dress in the National Museum of African American History and Culture and speaks with Carlotta Walls LaNier, who wore it in 1957 when she was one of the first Black students to attend Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas.