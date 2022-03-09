Which cereal reigns supreme? Hoda and Jenna share their picks
01:29
Share this -
copied
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talk about the debate trending on Twitter about which cereal reigns supreme over them all. Find out which cereal Hoda and Jenna would choose and which cereals Jenna was not allowed to eat growing up.March 9, 2022
Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas
04:45
Now Playing
Which cereal reigns supreme? Hoda and Jenna share their picks
01:29
UP NEXT
Savannah Guthrie makes roasted vegetables and grilled skirt steak
05:25
Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’
06:18
How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products
03:52
Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch