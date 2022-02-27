The battle for Ukraine: Russian efforts to take Kyiv continue
Russian forces are stepping up their assault on Ukraine’s biggest cities amid stiff resistance from the Ukrainian military and the country’s civilian population. The number of refugees fleeing the country has skyrocketed overnight, with people waiting in miles-long lines as they try to leave. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Russia’s offer for peace talks. Tom Llamas reports for Sunday Today from Lviv, Ukraine.Feb. 27, 2022
