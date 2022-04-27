IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

The B-52s say farewell in final tour this summer

00:27

The B-52s announced that their farewell tour will kick off this summer writing on Instagram that this will be their “final tour of planet Earth.” The band is set to get the Hollywood treatment in a documentary next year produced by Fred Armisen.April 27, 2022

