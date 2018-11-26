Thanksgiving travel nightmare: Storms cause major delays
Post-Thanksgiving travel was a mess as winter storms caused more than 1,200 cancelled flights and countless traffic jams. NBC’s Matt Bradley talks to passengers impacted by the storms and dangerous conditions. Plus, TODAY’s Al Roker reports on the winter storms bringing rain, high winds and chilling temperatures to several parts of the country.
