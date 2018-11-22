It's a small business edition of Steals and Deals! Save up to 80 percent on purses, jewelry, stationery and skin care
Thanksgiving 2018 forecast: Millions brace for bitter cold
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer takes a look at the holiday forecast on the busiest travel week of the year. Millions are expected to face bitter cold temperatures as they hit the road for Thanksgiving.
TODAY’s headlines: Nov. 22, 201801:43
Dallas residents leap from 3rd floor of burning apartment building00:30
2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is coldest on record01:43
Louisiana couple finds winning lottery ticket worth $1.8 million00:45
NYPD chiefs talks Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade security03:27
Thanksgiving 2018 forecast: Millions brace for bitter cold02:25