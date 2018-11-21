Thanksgiving 2018: Bitterly cold weather just around the corner
TODAY’s Al Roker takes a look at the record-setting cold weather set to hit the Northeast, rain and snow headed to the Midwest, and more. Plus, Roker talks about how airport and traffic delays might impact you.
