Thanksgiving 2018: Bitterly cold weather just around the corner

TODAY’s Al Roker takes a look at the record-setting cold weather set to hit the Northeast, rain and snow headed to the Midwest, and more. Plus, Roker talks about how airport and traffic delays might impact you.Nov. 21, 2018

