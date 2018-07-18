Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.
Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.
News
Thai soccer team leaves hospital, heads home to families after odds-defying rescue
The 12 youth soccer players who were rescued after spending more than two weeks trapped inside a Thai cave complex are finally heading home from the hospital. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY from Chiang Rai, Thailand.
News
How to protect your privacy when apps and devices are tracking you06:13
Google hit with $5 billion fine from EU in Android antitrust case00:18
Many Trump supporters stand by president amid Putin summit critics03:12
Obama breaks silence with comments on ‘strange and uncertain’ times01:22
Trump clarifies controversial comment from press conference with Putin03:35
Thai soccer team leaves hospital, heads home to families after odds-defying rescue01:58
Play All