Thai soccer team, coach on road to recovery
The youth soccer players and their coach, who were trapped in a cave complex in Thailand for more than two weeks, have been saved in an odds-defying, 3-day rescue mission, but now their road to recovery is just beginning. The team remains under quarantine in the hospital in case of infection as families wait patiently from behind the glass. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY from Chiang Rai, Thailand.
