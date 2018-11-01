Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
Thai soccer players, coach in isolation during recovery since cave retrieval
Celebrations and family reunions took place Tuesday after an odds-defying rescue of the youth soccer team and their coach, trapped for more than two weeks in a Thailand cave. As of Tuesday, the parents of the first four boys freed have been allowed to hug their sons, while the others must wait in case of infection, NBC’s chief global correspondent Bill Neely reports for TODAY.
