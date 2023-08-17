IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 75% off home essentials — and some ship free

  • Watch: Friends save teammate who collapsed on basketball court

    00:49

  • Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips

    04:24

  • US Women’s National team coach resigns after World Cup defeat

    00:24
  • Now Playing

    Woman arrested for threatening a federal judge in Trump case

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the rush to get air conditioning in schools amid record heat

    03:29

  • Officials add new lifeguard training in wake of shark attacks

    02:38

  • Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher's conservatorship claims

    02:50

  • Canada orders evacuations in Yellowknife as wildfire nears

    00:32

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein sues trustees of her late husband's estate

    02:25

  • Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone

    00:31

  • New York officials spar over handling of onging migrant crisis

    02:07

  • Prosecutors set March 4 trial date for Trump racketeering case

    00:33

  • 2 mid-air scares: LATAM pilot dies; Southwest engine catches fire

    02:12

  • Video shows downed power lines as possible cause of 1st Maui fire

    03:28

  • Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

    04:33

  • Teacher, coach, school nurse share tips for successful school year

    08:39

  • Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab

    00:38

  • Kansas police under scrutiny following raid of local newspaper

    02:12

  • Nurse retiring after 33 years with the same unit gets loving sendoff

    00:37

  • Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations

    02:36

Woman arrested for threatening a federal judge in Trump case

00:34

A Texas woman was arrested and charged with threatening federal judge Tanya Chutkan who is overseeing Donald Trump’s election case in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors says the woman left “threatening voicemail messages” to Chutkan saying “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you.”Aug. 17, 2023

  • Watch: Friends save teammate who collapsed on basketball court

    00:49

  • Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips

    04:24

  • US Women’s National team coach resigns after World Cup defeat

    00:24
  • Now Playing

    Woman arrested for threatening a federal judge in Trump case

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the rush to get air conditioning in schools amid record heat

    03:29

  • Officials add new lifeguard training in wake of shark attacks

    02:38

  • Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher's conservatorship claims

    02:50

  • Canada orders evacuations in Yellowknife as wildfire nears

    00:32

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein sues trustees of her late husband's estate

    02:25

  • Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone

    00:31

  • New York officials spar over handling of onging migrant crisis

    02:07

  • Prosecutors set March 4 trial date for Trump racketeering case

    00:33

  • 2 mid-air scares: LATAM pilot dies; Southwest engine catches fire

    02:12

  • Video shows downed power lines as possible cause of 1st Maui fire

    03:28

  • Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

    04:33

  • Teacher, coach, school nurse share tips for successful school year

    08:39

  • Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab

    00:38

  • Kansas police under scrutiny following raid of local newspaper

    02:12

  • Nurse retiring after 33 years with the same unit gets loving sendoff

    00:37

  • Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations

    02:36

Video shows downed power lines as possible cause of 1st Maui fire

Prosecutors set March 4 trial date for Trump racketeering case

New York officials spar over handling of onging migrant crisis

Sen. Dianne Feinstein sues trustees of her late husband's estate

Canada orders evacuations in Yellowknife as wildfire nears

Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone

2 mid-air scares: LATAM pilot dies; Southwest engine catches fire

Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates 70th birthday with sweet family pics

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi mark 15th anniversary

‘Barbie’ breaks Warner Bros. ‘Dark Knight’ box office record

How to turn thrift clothes into statement pieces

Comedian Jo Koy on why fans bring sleep masks to his show

Al Roker gets the scoop on Betty’s Icebox

Breaking down prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

How often you should replace pillows, toothbrush and more

Eggs and bacon...between donuts? Al Roker shares breakfast idea

How this mountain-climbing mom of 7 is teaching her kids about grit

Clothes to go from work to workouts

How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

Lobster grilled cheese and tacos: Get the recipes!

'The Marriage Pact' host answers love and sex questions

Why are darkroom-core restaurants the latest trend?

Andy Cohen shares pic of his mom steaming John Mayer's shirt

Sheryl Lee Ralph shares life advice, surprises deserving teacher

Jason Mraz talks new album, Willie Nelson, avocado farm

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged

Astrologer shares what the next months have in store for Hoda and Jenna

Shop these items inspired by Jenna's book club pick 'Summer Sisters'

Hoda and Jenna put viral hacks to the test

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Lobster grilled cheese and tacos: Get the recipes!

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

Funfetti tres leches cake, strawberry shortcakes: Get the recipes!

Simple kitchen hacks that save time and keep you healthy

Chicken Paillard with basil pesto: Get Anne Burrell’s recipe

Swordfish with caponata: Get chef Michael White's recipe!

Grilled pork chops with maple pecan butter: Get the recipe!

Second generation chef gives new life to beloved LA restaurant

Grilled Italian chicken BLAT: Get Matt Abdoo's recipe!

Grilled skirt steak sandwiches: Get the recipe