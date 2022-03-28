Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise
Millions saw a viral video of a red truck spinning and flipping in a tornado a week ago in Texas. The owner, a teenager named Riley, was presented with keys to a new truck, as well as $15,000 to help with expenses. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.March 28, 2022
Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise
