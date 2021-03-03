It’s ‘premature’ for Texas to lift mask mandate, doctor says

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, says it’s “obviously very good news” that President Biden says there will be enough vaccine for every adult in America by May. He says it’s “great” to see Merck and Johnson & Johnson working together to make vaccines, but feels it’s “a little too premature” for Texas to be lifting mask mandates: “I would plead with Governor Abbott to wait several more weeks, probably more like a month or a month and a half.”