  • Broadway theaters to drop mask mandate on July 1

    00:22

  • Rob Gronkowski says he’s retiring from the NFL for a second time

    01:27

  • Massive haboob near Phoenix leaves residents in dust

    01:06

  • Why sharks might be spending more time near coastal cities

    03:18

  • Delays, cancellations plague air travelers: How to avoid the chaos

    03:13

  • 3 injured after plane makes crash landing, catches fire in Miami

    00:29

  • Jurors find Bill Cosby guilty of sexually abusing 16-year-old in 1975

    00:24

  • Biden administration wants to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes

    00:19

  • Massive heat dome blankets US, shattering temperature records

    02:54

  • Earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000, officials say

    01:14

  • Officials speak out about relentless pressure campaign from Trump

    02:39
    Texas official calls Uvalde shooting response an ‘abject failure’

    03:00
    New gun legislation compromise clears major hurdle in the Senate

    02:07

  • Fans line up for Golden State Warriors NBA championship parade

    00:37

  • Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo floating restaurant sinks at sea

    00:27

  • NYC taxi jumps curb leaving 6 injured, 3 critically

    00:25

  • COVID vaccine rollout for kids under 5 a relief for some parents

    02:23

  • ‘RINO Hunting’ ad aimed at Republicans draws bipartisan criticism

    02:30

  • Prince William turns 40: A look at his role in the royal family

    04:16

  • Age-progressed images of Alcatraz fugitives released by officials

    02:32

TODAY

Texas official calls Uvalde shooting response an ‘abject failure’

03:00

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety called the police response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde an “abject failure,” making it clear where he thinks the brunt of the blame lies. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.June 22, 2022

Police could have stopped Uvalde gunman within 3 minutes, Texas official says

