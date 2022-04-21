Texas baseball game called off after pitcher tackles opponent

- Now Playing
Texas baseball game called off after pitcher tackles opponent00:39
- UP NEXT
Army parachutists trigger false alarm, evacuation at US Capitol02:44
Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’06:11
Allyson Felix talks retirement, motherhood, brand ‘Saysh’05:05
NFL quarterbacks jokingly trash talk ahead of celebrity golf game00:41
Kylie Fitts retires from football at 27 after multiple concussions00:27
Boston Marathon kicks off with heightened COVID-19 restrictions02:09
Prince Harry and Meghan open Invictus Games amid security battle02:16
These fighters throw pillows, not punches: Pillow fighting goes pro02:57
Jackie Robinson’s game-changing legacy 75 years later05:21
Allyson Felix announces retirement following 2022 track season00:24
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by dump truck02:05
How esports have become a pathway to college scholarships03:36
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 2400:26
First ever women’s sports bar open in Portland02:53
Polish and Ukrainian Olympians go from rivals to roommates02:38
Mike Tirico weighs in on Tiger Woods' standing at Masters03:42
Tiger Woods gears up for his big return to the Masters03:57
Couple celebrating retirement gets special surprise on the plaza!00:48
MLB Opening Day: Americans get ready to flock to the ballparks03:29
- Now Playing
Texas baseball game called off after pitcher tackles opponent00:39
- UP NEXT
Army parachutists trigger false alarm, evacuation at US Capitol02:44
Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’06:11
Allyson Felix talks retirement, motherhood, brand ‘Saysh’05:05
NFL quarterbacks jokingly trash talk ahead of celebrity golf game00:41
Kylie Fitts retires from football at 27 after multiple concussions00:27
Play All