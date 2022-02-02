Texas bans record number of books that diversify content in public schools
02:30
A controversy over what books should be allowed in Texas schools lead to an unprecedented effort to ban books from school libraries that focus on race, gender and sexuality. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Antonia Hylton visits a diverse school district near Houston that is pushing back against the book ban.Feb. 2, 2022
