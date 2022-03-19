NFL quarterback Deshuan Watson has been traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he will reportedly receive a 5-year, $230 million contract. The trade comes just one week after Watson was cleared of criminal charges alleging harassment and sexual misconduct.March 19, 2022
Now Playing
Texans trade Deshaun Watson to Cleveland Browns
00:35
UP NEXT
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas ties for 5th place in NCAA Nationals
01:31
This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offers
04:32
Lia Thomas becomes 1st transgender athlete to win NCAA championship
01:32
Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game
02:30
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete for NCAA championship