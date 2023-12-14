Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents
05:22
There are still holiday deals for procrastinating holidays shoppers
02:27
Party-line House vote launches impeachment inquiry into Biden
02:53
Morning sickness mainly caused by one hormone, study funds
00:27
Now Playing
Tesla recalls nearly all of its cars in US over autopilot safety issues
00:27
UP NEXT
Woman reveals to her sister she’s pregnant with gift exchange
01:10
Stocks surge after Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
02:59
Supreme Court to hear case on abortion pill mifepristone
00:30
Putin: There will be peace in Ukraine ‘when we achieve our goals’
02:31
Israel's Netanyahu says 'nothing will stop us' despite calls for truce
02:26
Hunter Biden defies GOP subpoena, says he'll only testify in public
01:42
Tips for a stress-free holiday season | Consumer Confidential
24:54
Get answers to your last-minute holiday travel questions
05:08
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb delivers epic surprise to deserving NYC kids
06:21
See images of exploding star captured by NASA’s Webb telescope
00:31
NTSB calls for alcohol monitors in new cars to stop drunk driving
00:30
Stowaway flies from Denmark to LA without passport, plane ticket
00:28
College student captures chilling moments of his own shark attack
02:55
Delivery drivers warned over rise in ‘crash and grab’ truck robberies
02:28
‘Miracle man’ rescued after falling 1,000 feet while hiking in Hawaii
00:45
Tesla recalls nearly all of its cars in US over autopilot safety issues
00:27
Copied
Copied
Tesla is recalling nearly every one of its cars on the road in the United States over autopilot issues. After reviewing nearly 1,000 crashes, federal transportation officials decided that current safeguards are not sufficient to prevent driver misuse.Dec. 14, 2023
Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents
05:22
There are still holiday deals for procrastinating holidays shoppers
02:27
Party-line House vote launches impeachment inquiry into Biden
02:53
Morning sickness mainly caused by one hormone, study funds
00:27
Now Playing
Tesla recalls nearly all of its cars in US over autopilot safety issues
00:27
UP NEXT
Woman reveals to her sister she’s pregnant with gift exchange
01:10
Stocks surge after Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
02:59
Supreme Court to hear case on abortion pill mifepristone
00:30
Putin: There will be peace in Ukraine ‘when we achieve our goals’
02:31
Israel's Netanyahu says 'nothing will stop us' despite calls for truce
02:26
Hunter Biden defies GOP subpoena, says he'll only testify in public
01:42
Tips for a stress-free holiday season | Consumer Confidential
24:54
Get answers to your last-minute holiday travel questions
05:08
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb delivers epic surprise to deserving NYC kids
06:21
See images of exploding star captured by NASA’s Webb telescope
00:31
NTSB calls for alcohol monitors in new cars to stop drunk driving
00:30
Stowaway flies from Denmark to LA without passport, plane ticket
00:28
College student captures chilling moments of his own shark attack
02:55
Delivery drivers warned over rise in ‘crash and grab’ truck robberies
02:28
‘Miracle man’ rescued after falling 1,000 feet while hiking in Hawaii