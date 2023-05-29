Alleged drunk driver speeds down beach, car ends up in water
01:55
Turkey’s President Erdoğan wins another 5-year term
00:26
How to stay safe around beaches, pools and grills this summer
03:03
Documents reveal 1983 plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II during US trip
02:33
This is the worst time to hit the road after Memorial Day weekend
03:00
Fallout grows after impeachment of Texas AG Ken Paxton
02:29
Now Playing
Debt ceiling talks: Tentative deal struck to avert default
02:17
UP NEXT
Search for survivors underway in Iowa apartment building collapse
01:52
Inclusive baseball league becomes a big hit for special needs players
03:00
Michael Block lives out PGA dream in fairytale story
03:39
Remembering Rick Hoyt, inspiring advocate for disabled athletes
02:18
History Flight group searches for lost veterans’ remains
03:38
Debt ceiling crisis highlights growing partisan divide in U.S.
04:16
VP Harris makes history with West Point commencement address
00:53
Russia launches large-scale drone attack against Ukraine’s Kyiv
01:24
Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton
01:54
Biden and McCarthy reach tentative deal to lift U.S.’ debt ceiling
02:59
Family reflects on sister’s Iraq sacrifice nearly 20 years later
03:24
Deserving Army vet and his family get a surprise of a lifetime
04:48
Katherine Legge talks getting back on the Indy 500 racetrack
04:18
Debt ceiling talks: Tentative deal struck to avert default
02:17
Link copied
After intense negotiations, a plan to avert a potentially catastrophic default on the nation’s loans appears close to heading to Congress. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY on what’s included in the bipartisan compromises.May 29, 2023
Alleged drunk driver speeds down beach, car ends up in water
01:55
Turkey’s President Erdoğan wins another 5-year term
00:26
How to stay safe around beaches, pools and grills this summer
03:03
Documents reveal 1983 plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II during US trip
02:33
This is the worst time to hit the road after Memorial Day weekend
03:00
Fallout grows after impeachment of Texas AG Ken Paxton
02:29
Now Playing
Debt ceiling talks: Tentative deal struck to avert default
02:17
UP NEXT
Search for survivors underway in Iowa apartment building collapse
01:52
Inclusive baseball league becomes a big hit for special needs players
03:00
Michael Block lives out PGA dream in fairytale story
03:39
Remembering Rick Hoyt, inspiring advocate for disabled athletes
02:18
History Flight group searches for lost veterans’ remains
03:38
Debt ceiling crisis highlights growing partisan divide in U.S.
04:16
VP Harris makes history with West Point commencement address
00:53
Russia launches large-scale drone attack against Ukraine’s Kyiv
01:24
Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton
01:54
Biden and McCarthy reach tentative deal to lift U.S.’ debt ceiling
02:59
Family reflects on sister’s Iraq sacrifice nearly 20 years later
03:24
Deserving Army vet and his family get a surprise of a lifetime
04:48
Katherine Legge talks getting back on the Indy 500 racetrack