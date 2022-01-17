Tennis legend Chris Evert shares ovarian cancer diagnosis
Chris Evert is opening up about her stage 1C ovarian cancer diagnosis, saying she hopes her story will help other women watch for warning signs. Evert is undergoing chemotherapy, but says she knows how difficult the disease can be after watching her sister Jeannie die of the same cancer two years ago. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2022
