Inside the controversial Eagles play dubbed the ‘tush push’
NFL announcer Tony Romo calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s ‘wife’
Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned
USC’s Bronny James ‘thankful’ after first game since cardiac arrest
Shohei Ohtani signs record-breaking contract with LA Dodgers
Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer
Former Jaguars employee accused of stealing $22M from team
TODAY exclusively reveals Time’s 2023 Athlete of the Year
Aaron Rodgers returns to the practice field 11 weeks after surgery
How a basketball star turned a career-ending injury into success
Arizona Cardinals linebacker hitches ride with fans after flat tire
How Baltimore firefighters help support the Ravens football team
Former children’s hospital patient joins Iowa Hawkeyes football team
The important meaning and history behind Penn State's chant
Thanksgiving football matchups: What to keep your eyes on
Erin Andrews says she found comfort on field during cancer battle
Tiger, Charlie Woods to compete together in PNC Championship
John McEnroe, Drew Brees talk pickleball, new sports greats, more
How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient
Paris 2024 Olympics: Here's a preview of what to expect
Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned
Tennis icon Chris Evert, 68, has announced she’s been diagnosed with cancer for the second time less than a year after remission. She is reminding others of the importance of remaining vigilant about your health. NBC’s Liz Kreutz reports for TODAY.Dec. 11, 2023
