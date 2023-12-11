IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Still searching for the perfect gift? These 46 top-rated toys will check everything off their list

  • Inside the controversial Eagles play dubbed the ‘tush push’

    03:48

  • NFL announcer Tony Romo calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s ‘wife’

    00:57
  • Now Playing

    Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    USC’s Bronny James ‘thankful’ after first game since cardiac arrest

    02:19

  • Shohei Ohtani signs record-breaking contract with LA Dodgers

    00:28

  • Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer

    05:23

  • Former Jaguars employee accused of stealing $22M from team

    02:29

  • TODAY exclusively reveals Time’s 2023 Athlete of the Year

    01:40

  • Aaron Rodgers returns to the practice field 11 weeks after surgery

    00:37

  • How a basketball star turned a career-ending injury into success

    05:04

  • Arizona Cardinals linebacker hitches ride with fans after flat tire

    01:10

  • How Baltimore firefighters help support the Ravens football team

    04:47

  • Former children’s hospital patient joins Iowa Hawkeyes football team

    03:43

  • The important meaning and history behind Penn State's chant

    04:23

  • Thanksgiving football matchups: What to keep your eyes on

    03:52

  • Erin Andrews says she found comfort on field during cancer battle

    00:57

  • Tiger, Charlie Woods to compete together in PNC Championship

    00:49

  • John McEnroe, Drew Brees talk pickleball, new sports greats, more

    09:54

  • How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient

    06:15

  • Paris 2024 Olympics: Here's a preview of what to expect

    02:15

Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned

03:16

Tennis icon Chris Evert, 68, has announced she’s been diagnosed with cancer for the second time less than a year after remission. She is reminding others of the importance of remaining vigilant about your health. NBC’s Liz Kreutz reports for TODAY.Dec. 11, 2023

  • Inside the controversial Eagles play dubbed the ‘tush push’

    03:48

  • NFL announcer Tony Romo calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s ‘wife’

    00:57
  • Now Playing

    Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    USC’s Bronny James ‘thankful’ after first game since cardiac arrest

    02:19

  • Shohei Ohtani signs record-breaking contract with LA Dodgers

    00:28

  • Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer

    05:23

  • Former Jaguars employee accused of stealing $22M from team

    02:29

  • TODAY exclusively reveals Time’s 2023 Athlete of the Year

    01:40

  • Aaron Rodgers returns to the practice field 11 weeks after surgery

    00:37

  • How a basketball star turned a career-ending injury into success

    05:04

  • Arizona Cardinals linebacker hitches ride with fans after flat tire

    01:10

  • How Baltimore firefighters help support the Ravens football team

    04:47

  • Former children’s hospital patient joins Iowa Hawkeyes football team

    03:43

  • The important meaning and history behind Penn State's chant

    04:23

  • Thanksgiving football matchups: What to keep your eyes on

    03:52

  • Erin Andrews says she found comfort on field during cancer battle

    00:57

  • Tiger, Charlie Woods to compete together in PNC Championship

    00:49

  • John McEnroe, Drew Brees talk pickleball, new sports greats, more

    09:54

  • How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient

    06:15

  • Paris 2024 Olympics: Here's a preview of what to expect

    02:15

Tennessee tornadoes leave tens of thousands without power

Trump expands lead in in new poll previewing Iowa caucuses

Trump: ‘Nothing more to say’ in New York civil fraud trial

Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas is at ‘beginning of the end’

University leaders under fire after antisemitism testimony

TODAY fan wins top prize in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell on ‘Anyone but You’ spider scare

Shop these mail-order food kits for anyone on your list

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Billy Porter says ‘Black Mona Lisa’ is his ‘magnum opus’

Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

Holiday gift guide: The best toys for kids of all ages

Rosamund Pike talks living in mansion used in 'Saltburn'

Philly pizza shop chef is serving up slices — and second chances

How to lower your home heating bill while still staying warm

Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

Hot travel deals on top winter getaway destinations

Matthew Goode on how he got out of a job with a Spielberg fib

Dylan Dreyer and her family search for the perfect Christmas tree

What to expect in the workplace and job market in 2024

TODAY fan wins top prize in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Shop these mail-order food kits for anyone on your list

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Billy Porter says ‘Black Mona Lisa’ is his ‘magnum opus’

YouTuber Terrell Grice on how the stars aligned for his success

Candace Bushnell announces dating series for women 50+

'Leave the World Behind' author shares book picks for the holidays

Eric Stonestreet on 'Modern Family' reunion, getting engaged, more

TODAY fan warm getaway in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

How to become instantly approachable with expert tips

Holiday gift guide: The best toys for kids of all ages

'Leave the World Behind' author shares book picks for the holidays

Last-minute, TODAY exclusive deals on top holiday gifts

Exclusive deals on fan-favorite gifts sure to please all on your list

7 winter fashion items to stay stylish and warm all winter

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Philly pizza shop chef is serving up slices — and second chances

Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

Tex-Mex meatballs and Italian pork nachos: Get the recipes!

Celebrate Hanukkah with this recipe for latkes with herbed labneh

Holiday party sliders: Buffalo chicken, bacon cheeseburger

Purple sweet potato latkes: Get the recipe for Hanukkah!

Spice up the holidays with these festive Trinidadian recipes

Peanut butter cookie and rosemary olive oil cake: Get the recipes!

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart