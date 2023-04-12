Tennessee governor tightens background checks for gun buyers
00:30
UP NEXT
Surfer recounts surviving shark attack: ‘God wanted me to fight’
02:36
California hills burst with color in rare wildflower ‘superbloom’
03:23
Biden kicks off Ireland trip to mark peace deal anniversary
02:20
US hostage negotiator shares update on Evan Gershkovich arrest
05:13
Louisville bank shooting: Police body cam footage released
03:53
Massive toxic fire at Indiana recycling plant forces evacuations
02:34
California man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria in pond
02:19
Keith Morrison on true crime podcast ‘The Girl in the Blue Mustang’
05:57
Watch: Mystic Aquarium releases rescued gray seal pup into ocean
06:26
FBI warns against using public phone charging stations
00:26
Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher charged with felony
06:20
2024 presidential race takes shape as Biden says he plans to run
03:30
DOJ appeals Texas abortion drug ruling that halted FDA approval
03:05
Nashville council votes to reinstate Democrat Justin Jones
02:20
Louisville bank shooting leaves 5 dead, officer in critical condition
04:06
Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips
24:38
Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more
05:18
Joe Biden tells TODAY’s Al Roker ‘I plan on running’ in 2024
02:50
Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ actor, dies at 81
00:21
Tennessee governor tightens background checks for gun buyers
00:30
Share this -
copied
Following the deadly Nashville school shooting, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order that strengthens background checks for gun buyers. Lee also urged state lawmakers to pass a “Red Flag Law” allowing police to temporarily confiscate guns.April 12, 2023
Now Playing
Tennessee governor tightens background checks for gun buyers
00:30
UP NEXT
Surfer recounts surviving shark attack: ‘God wanted me to fight’
02:36
California hills burst with color in rare wildflower ‘superbloom’
03:23
Biden kicks off Ireland trip to mark peace deal anniversary
02:20
US hostage negotiator shares update on Evan Gershkovich arrest
05:13
Louisville bank shooting: Police body cam footage released
03:53
Massive toxic fire at Indiana recycling plant forces evacuations
02:34
California man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria in pond
02:19
Keith Morrison on true crime podcast ‘The Girl in the Blue Mustang’
05:57
Watch: Mystic Aquarium releases rescued gray seal pup into ocean
06:26
FBI warns against using public phone charging stations
00:26
Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher charged with felony
06:20
2024 presidential race takes shape as Biden says he plans to run
03:30
DOJ appeals Texas abortion drug ruling that halted FDA approval
03:05
Nashville council votes to reinstate Democrat Justin Jones
02:20
Louisville bank shooting leaves 5 dead, officer in critical condition
04:06
Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips
24:38
Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more
05:18
Joe Biden tells TODAY’s Al Roker ‘I plan on running’ in 2024
02:50
Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ actor, dies at 81