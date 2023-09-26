IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An exclusive deal on fall booties, a $7 beauty essential shoppers love and more

  • Now Playing

    Eye-opening look at the hold smartphones have on kids

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    Powerball Jackpot climbs to $835 million, 4th largest of all time

    00:22

  • Ride malfunctions leaving passengers upside down for 30 minutes

    00:29

  • Small plane crashes into Los Angeles soccer field, injuring two

    00:29

  • Coffee overtakes tea as beverage of choice in UK for first time ever

    03:31

  • 'Traylor' mania: Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's impact on NFL

    03:06

  • Here's the lineup for the second GOP presidential debate

    00:48

  • Sen. Menendez defiant amid growing calls to resign after indictment

    02:24

  • WGA leaders set to vote on whether to move forward with contract

    02:30

  • Kevin McCarthy faces key decisions to avoid government shutdown

    02:31

  • Biden to join UAW strikers: What are the political implications?

    01:46

  • ‘I did this drawing of you’: Meet TikTok’s viral subway artist

    06:07

  • Rock star: Sasha DiGiulian reflects on her journey as a rock climber

    04:52

  • Why 'shoulder season' is the best time of year to travel and save

    04:15

  • How Pittsburgh Steelers’ ‘Terrible Towel’ became good luck charm

    06:30

  • Bruce Willis' wife, Emma, shares update on the actor's condition

    08:15

  • Flamingos in Wisconsin! Dozens flock to see the rare sight

    00:30

  • NASA brings asteroid samples back to Earth for first time

    00:31

  • Saltwater intrusion threatens drinking water in New Orleans area

    01:48

  • Haley Van Voorhis on being first female non-kicker in NCAA football

    05:13

Eye-opening look at the hold smartphones have on kids

08:39

A new report from Common Sense Media is pulling back the curtain on how kids are spending all those hours their smartphones and it includes a stunning finding about how those phones are trying to draw them in each day. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Sept. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Eye-opening look at the hold smartphones have on kids

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    Powerball Jackpot climbs to $835 million, 4th largest of all time

    00:22

  • Ride malfunctions leaving passengers upside down for 30 minutes

    00:29

  • Small plane crashes into Los Angeles soccer field, injuring two

    00:29

  • Coffee overtakes tea as beverage of choice in UK for first time ever

    03:31

  • 'Traylor' mania: Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's impact on NFL

    03:06

  • Here's the lineup for the second GOP presidential debate

    00:48

  • Sen. Menendez defiant amid growing calls to resign after indictment

    02:24

  • WGA leaders set to vote on whether to move forward with contract

    02:30

  • Kevin McCarthy faces key decisions to avoid government shutdown

    02:31

  • Biden to join UAW strikers: What are the political implications?

    01:46

  • ‘I did this drawing of you’: Meet TikTok’s viral subway artist

    06:07

  • Rock star: Sasha DiGiulian reflects on her journey as a rock climber

    04:52

  • Why 'shoulder season' is the best time of year to travel and save

    04:15

  • How Pittsburgh Steelers’ ‘Terrible Towel’ became good luck charm

    06:30

  • Bruce Willis' wife, Emma, shares update on the actor's condition

    08:15

  • Flamingos in Wisconsin! Dozens flock to see the rare sight

    00:30

  • NASA brings asteroid samples back to Earth for first time

    00:31

  • Saltwater intrusion threatens drinking water in New Orleans area

    01:48

  • Haley Van Voorhis on being first female non-kicker in NCAA football

    05:13
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Here's the lineup for the second GOP presidential debate

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

'Traylor' mania: Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's impact on NFL

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Biden to join UAW strikers: What are the political implications?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Kevin McCarthy faces key decisions to avoid government shutdown

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

WGA leaders set to vote on whether to move forward with contract

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Sen. Menendez defiant amid growing calls to resign after indictment

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Lidia Bastianich makes an Italian classic eggplant rollatini

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Sept. 26, 2023

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Lady A singer Charles Kelley opens up about sobriety journey

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

‘The Office’ reboot reportedly in the works from US series creator

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Twin with this these fashionable mom and daughter matching looks

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Dance your way into good health with this full body workout

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Celebrate Hispanic culture with picks from these small businesses

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Rock star: Sasha DiGiulian reflects on her journey as a rock climber

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Why 'shoulder season' is the best time of year to travel and save

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these superfoods to help get through cold and flu season

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Kelly Clarkson says ‘Chemistry’ is not a ‘divorce album’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Meet the teacher fusing science with dance in the classroom

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks car fire, new racing book for kids

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Welcome fall into your home with these fun products

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Documentaries to watch in fall: ‘Beckham,’ ‘Invisible Beauty,’ more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Amanda Gorman, Christian Robinson talk new children’s book

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Keke Palmer says becoming a mom 'empowered me so much'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Here are the newest movies and show to watch right now

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna adds more items inspired by novels to her Bookstore

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Rainn Wilson talks new book, overcoming childhood challenges

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Danielle Frankel Hirsch on making mark on wedding dress industry

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

People in NYC share their unique and stylish looks

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Focaccia nachos are a thing and they’re delicious

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda & Jenna try to guess pop culture names — and chaos ensues

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Lidia Bastianich makes an Italian classic eggplant rollatini

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these superfoods to help get through cold and flu season

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Focaccia nachos are a thing and they’re delicious

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these corn fritters and al pastor frito pie for game day

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda & Jenna face off in queso-making competition

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Siri Daly shares fun and yummy snacks to make your kids

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

4 fancy cocktails that you can make at home

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Martha Stewart shows how to preserve summer tomatoes

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Stanley Tucci shares his easy recipe for pasta fagioli

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Stanley Tucci talks new cookware line, shares childhood recipe