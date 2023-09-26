Eye-opening look at the hold smartphones have on kids
A new report from Common Sense Media is pulling back the curtain on how kids are spending all those hours their smartphones and it includes a stunning finding about how those phones are trying to draw them in each day. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Sept. 26, 2023
