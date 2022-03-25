IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kristin Crowley to make history as LA’s first female, openly gay fire chief 00:31
Now Playing
14-year-old dies after falling from ride at Orlando theme park 02:37
UP NEXT
Ukrainian children battling cancer receive treatment at St. Jude’s 02:30 Workers fork over more money for food as they face ‘lunchflation’ 02:15 Pizza and dough facing a supply shortage 00:24 New Orleans school board reverses policy that bans teaching jazz 00:32 Vaccine mandate lifted for NYC-based pro athletes and performers 00:25 Frigid temperatures to sweep across Northeast, Midwest 01:32 Fire at Denver Broncos' stadium damages suites, seats 00:27 North Korea confirms latest weapons test was a new ICBM 00:31 Clarence Thomas’s wife, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn 2020 election, texts show 02:43 Haunting images emerge from bombed theater in Mariupol 02:29 Biden heads to Poland amid refugee crisis 02:41 ‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’ 25:03 Teenager aims to shine a light on untold stories of women’s history 03:53 March Madness: Steve Kornacki breaks down Sweet 16 games 05:26 Inside the metaverse: Potential dangers virtual reality poses for kids 06:40 US officials meet with detained WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia 02:20 Remembering Madeleine Albright, 1st female US Secretary of State 02:53 Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour hits snag 02:06 14-year-old dies after falling from ride at Orlando theme park 02:37
A 14-year-old boy suffered a deadly fall from a free-fall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park. The ride stands at 430 feet tall, making it the world’s tallest freestanding drop tower. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the boy was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY. Warning: Some of the images are disturbing.
March 25, 2022 Read More Kristin Crowley to make history as LA’s first female, openly gay fire chief 00:31
Now Playing
14-year-old dies after falling from ride at Orlando theme park 02:37
UP NEXT
Ukrainian children battling cancer receive treatment at St. Jude’s 02:30 Workers fork over more money for food as they face ‘lunchflation’ 02:15 Pizza and dough facing a supply shortage 00:24 New Orleans school board reverses policy that bans teaching jazz 00:32