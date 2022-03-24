IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: 23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without

TODAY

Teenager aims to shine a light on untold stories of women’s history

03:53

At just 15-years-old, Prasidha Padmanabhan decided to fill in the gaps of history by starting a petition to integrate more women’s history into the curriculum. She created a student-led non-profit that helps teachers revamp course offerings with information and materials. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer reports on celebrating greatness in honor of Women’s History Month.March 24, 2022

Best of TODAY

