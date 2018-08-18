Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

News

Teen who survived fall from 60-foot bridge: I never asked my friend to push me

Speaking to TODAY in an exclusive live interview, Jordan Holgerson, the 16-year-old who survived being pushed off a 60-foot bridge into a river in Washington state, said she wants Taylor Smith, the woman who pushed her, to see jail time. Prosecutors just filed criminal charges against Smith, who said in an earlier interview that Holgerson asked her for a push. Holgerson denied that claim to TODAY, saying, “I can’t imagine asking Taylor to push me off a bridge.”Aug.18.2018

News

  • #DeleAlliChallenge: Why this crazy hand gesture is driving the internet mad

    01:48

  • How the Urban Voices Project is giving a voice to Skid Row’s homeless

    04:50

  • Whale capsizes fishing boat off New Jersey coast

    00:26

  • New video shows Sacramento police car striking teen

    00:31

  • Catch up on this week’s biggest headlines with The Weekly Download

    02:22

  • Daughters of man accused of killing family found in ‘well filled with crude oil’

    01:49

Best of TODAY

Play All

Best of TODAY