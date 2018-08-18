Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
Teen who survived fall from 60-foot bridge: I never asked my friend to push me
Speaking to TODAY in an exclusive live interview, Jordan Holgerson, the 16-year-old who survived being pushed off a 60-foot bridge into a river in Washington state, said she wants Taylor Smith, the woman who pushed her, to see jail time. Prosecutors just filed criminal charges against Smith, who said in an earlier interview that Holgerson asked her for a push. Holgerson denied that claim to TODAY, saying, “I can’t imagine asking Taylor to push me off a bridge.”
News
