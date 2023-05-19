IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Teen opens up to Carson Daly about managing anxiety

08:13

TODAY’s Carson Daly sits down with a 16-year-old named Wyatt as part of the Child Mind Institute’s You Got This campaign destigmatizing and raising awareness of mental health. The two share their similar struggles and how they are able to manage their anxiety.May 19, 2023

