While out trick-or-treating, a Connecticut teen saw a house had put out king-sized candy bars. The home’s doorbell camera captures the 14-year-old politely apologizing for taking two king-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. “I apologize in advance, but I’ve got to take two,” he says in the video. “I just can’t resist. I just love Reese’s.”Nov. 2, 2021