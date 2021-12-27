Teen falls overboard from cruise ship

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million00:23
Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas message03:08
Now Playing
Teen falls overboard from cruise ship00:19
UP NEXT
Desmond Tutu is remembered by world leaders after his death02:51
Passengers stranded across US amid thousands of canceled flights03:59
Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 202105:13
‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 8501:56
Where do all of those holiday returns really go?04:02
Tornado sighting reported in California ahead of hazardous weather00:27
Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies age 9002:28
Omicron will ‘sweep across the country’ after holidays, doctor says04:26
Christmas travel hindered by increasing COVID cases02:08
Look back at the biggest stories of 202107:45
NASA launches largest and most powerful telescope into space00:24
Holiday forecast: Winter storms batter West Coast00:27
Biden set to lift travel ban on 8 African countries00:32
Christmas holiday travel plans altered by omicron variant 02:02
Carson gave Hoda a pretty brilliant Secret Santa gift04:37
Inside Princess Diana’s childhood home during the holidays03:51
Holiday forecast: Deadly winter storm on the move in the West00:50
Teen falls overboard from cruise ship00:19
An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy went overboard during a Caribbean cruise last week on the MSC Seashore. Police say they do not suspect foul play.Dec. 27, 2021
Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million00:23
Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas message03:08
Now Playing
Teen falls overboard from cruise ship00:19
UP NEXT
Desmond Tutu is remembered by world leaders after his death02:51
Passengers stranded across US amid thousands of canceled flights03:59
Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 202105:13