Teen author shares inspiration behind ‘Cramm This Book’
04:14
Share this -
copied
At just 18 years old, Olivia Seltzer has become a published author with her debut novel “Cramm This Book.” The book is a deep dive into the history of the modern world, written for and by Gen Z. “News shouldn’t be taken lightly, but I think there is a way to get it across in a medium and a tone that connects to Gen Z-ers”, she says.Feb. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Teen author shares inspiration behind ‘Cramm This Book’
04:14
UP NEXT
First look: 2022 official White House Christmas Ornament revealed
01:13
How to cope with return to office anxiety
03:54
What to know about the 3G shutdown happening this week
02:04
Helicopters crash hours apart in California and Florida
02:19
Michigan-Wisconsin NCAA game ends in massive brawl