19 Amazon Presidents Day sales to shop, from kitchen essentials to tech

    Teen author shares inspiration behind 'Cramm This Book'

TODAY

Teen author shares inspiration behind 'Cramm This Book'

At just 18 years old, Olivia Seltzer has become a published author with her debut novel “Cramm This Book.” The book is a deep dive into the history of the modern world, written for and by Gen Z. “News shouldn’t be taken lightly, but I think there is a way to get it across in a medium and a tone that connects to Gen Z-ers”, she says.Feb. 21, 2022

    Teen author shares inspiration behind ‘Cramm This Book’

Best of TODAY

