IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow — here's everything to know and deals to shop now

  • Pediatrician shares guide for a happy, purposeful summer with kids

    05:02
  • Now Playing

    Teen athlete shares recovery story after traumatic brain injury

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    COVID-19 cases rise to highest level since January in 18 states

    00:32

  • How ‘cow hugging’ has become a popular new form of meditation

    02:26

  • Mom turns loss of her child into mission to help other parents

    04:07

  • US steps up efforts to address escalating monkeypox outbreak

    00:26

  • Put your knowledge to the test with summertime fact or fiction

    05:23

  • Doctor answers your top COVID-19, omicron variant questions

    04:29

  • New omicron variant BA.5 accounts for 54% of US cases

    00:34

  • Magnet therapy brings hope to people with depression

    04:24

  • 5 best over-the-counter medicines you should keep in your home

    05:07

  • How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergency

    03:44

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

  • FDA temporarily lifts ban on Juul products

    00:23

  • Important tips to protect you from ticks and the diseases they carry

    03:43

  • Woman paralyzed in motorcycle crash on turning trauma into hope

    05:10

  • Green powder supplements: An inside look at latest health craze

    04:05

  • Multi-organ transplant provides cancer patient lifesaving 2nd chance

    05:31

  • WHO calls for urgent action as monkeypox cases triple in Europe

    00:24

  • Sheinelle Jones learns why having fun is essential to self-care | Wellness TODAY

    24:13

TODAY

Teen athlete shares recovery story after traumatic brain injury

04:42

Alex Dayle was 16-years-old when he suffered a brain bleed after getting hit in the head with a baseball, but he’s not letting the scary incident turn him away from the sport he loves. Dayle joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with his mom and his neurosurgeon to share his story of recovery and how to stay safe from traumatic brain injuries.July 11, 2022

  • Pediatrician shares guide for a happy, purposeful summer with kids

    05:02
  • Now Playing

    Teen athlete shares recovery story after traumatic brain injury

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    COVID-19 cases rise to highest level since January in 18 states

    00:32

  • How ‘cow hugging’ has become a popular new form of meditation

    02:26

  • Mom turns loss of her child into mission to help other parents

    04:07

  • US steps up efforts to address escalating monkeypox outbreak

    00:26

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All