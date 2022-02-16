IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Teddy bear reunited with family after becoming social media star

A teddy bear that was lost during a family trip last month is back home after a busy vacation. Employees at Milwaukee’s airport found the bear and posted pictures of him on social media, showing the stuffed animal grabbing a cup of coffee and training to be a pilot. The post caught the attention of millions online, including the teddy bear’s owner, who was reunited with him on Tuesday. TODAY's Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.Feb. 16, 2022

