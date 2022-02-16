IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Teddy bear reunited with family after becoming social media star 01:02
UP NEXT
4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will' 00:55 Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo makes history at 2022 Winter Olympics 00:52 Check out the unique way the Jamaican bobsled team warms up for competition 00:57 3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!) 01:02 Watch how Team USA snowboarder Julia Marino celebrated competitor’s gold-medal win 01:07 Beloved school custodian gets surprise of a lifetime 00:55 Boy gets surprise limo ride for his birthday 00:42 Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment 00:38 Savannah Guthrie celebrates mom's 80th birthday with sweet tribute 01:56 After stepping down, Saints coach channels Ted Lasso to surprise team’s owner 01:32 Boy surprised with toy of animal that he created 01:10 Man enlists help of kindergarteners for perfect playground proposal 00:40 Surprised grandma throws her coffee after seeing granddaughter back from army duty 00:59 Watch: Son puts on a show while doing laundry 01:00 Watch: 6-year-old celebrates being cancer-free after intense treatment 01:15 Watch this woman find out she’s going to be a grandmother 00:48 Wives prank brothers by buying them all the exact same shirt 00:46 Pre-med student honored after spotting cancerous mole on hockey staffer 01:13 The Boostie Awards are back! Here are the moments that made us smile the most in 2021 05:44 Teddy bear reunited with family after becoming social media star 01:02
A teddy bear that was lost during a family trip last month is back home after a busy vacation. Employees at Milwaukee’s airport found the bear and posted pictures of him on social media, showing the stuffed animal grabbing a cup of coffee and training to be a pilot. The post caught the attention of millions online, including the teddy bear’s owner, who was reunited with him on Tuesday. TODAY's Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.
Feb. 16, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Teddy bear reunited with family after becoming social media star 01:02
UP NEXT
4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will' 00:55 Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo makes history at 2022 Winter Olympics 00:52 Check out the unique way the Jamaican bobsled team warms up for competition 00:57 3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!) 01:02 Watch how Team USA snowboarder Julia Marino celebrated competitor’s gold-medal win 01:07