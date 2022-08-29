IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Technical issues threaten to delay NASA's Artemis rocket launch

03:54

As NASA prepares to launch its most powerful rocket ever on Monday, storm threats and technical concerns are putting the test flight in doubt. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Aug. 29, 2022

