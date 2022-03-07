IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Should you let your battery drain before charging?

05:07

USA Today tech columnist Jennifer Jolly joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with do’s and don’ts of taking care of our electronics and digital life. Topics include when you should be charging your devices, picking strong passwords and selecting the right privacy settings for you.March 7, 2022

