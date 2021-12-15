Tech gifts for the holidays: Security camera, smart clock, more
Jennifer Jolly, tech-life columnist for USA Today, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with an array of tech items you can still get in time for the holidays, including an indoor-outdoor security camera, a smart clock from Lenovo, a home theater soundbar and more.Dec. 15, 2021
Tech gifts for the holidays: Security camera, smart clock, more
