Team USA women's hockey players on their Olympic journey, diversity in the sport
03:49
Share this -
copied
Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Abby Roque and Lee Stecklein, members of Team USA's women's hockey team, join the 3rd Hour of TODAY after winning silver in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in a match against their rivals, Canada. Roque, who became history as the first Indigenous woman to win an Olympic medal for the U.S. hockey team, says, “The sport could be a lot more diverse… I hope me as an Indigenous player could inspire more kids to play.”Feb. 17, 2022
Watch Erin Jackson surprise Brittany Bowe live on TODAY
04:29
Now Playing
Team USA women's hockey players on their Olympic journey, diversity in the sport
03:49
UP NEXT
Watch Craig Melvin learn to skate from Team USA’s Jason Brown
03:59
Erin Jackson on winning gold in speedskating in the 2022 Winter Olympics
02:41
US women’s hockey team on loss against Canada at Olympics, hopes for 2026 Games
04:02
Make Kung Pao chicken at home with this delicious recipe