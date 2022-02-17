Team USA women's hockey players on their Olympic journey, diversity in the sport

Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Abby Roque and Lee Stecklein, members of Team USA's women's hockey team, join the 3rd Hour of TODAY after winning silver in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in a match against their rivals, Canada. Roque, who became history as the first Indigenous woman to win an Olympic medal for the U.S. hockey team, says, “The sport could be a lot more diverse… I hope me as an Indigenous player could inspire more kids to play.”Feb. 17, 2022