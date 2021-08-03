Team USA winners in women’s discus and women’s long jump talk to TODAY

Valarie Allman, who won gold for the U.S. in women’s discus, and Brittney Reese, who took silver in women’s long jump, join TODAY live in Tokyo. Reese says the first thing she thought about after medaling was her 13-year-old son: “Just inspiring him to be an athlete and be the person I want him to be – this is for him.” Allman talks about how being a dancer prepared her for discus: “It is a pretty interesting parallel: there’s balance, there body awareness, there’s power, there’s grace.”Aug. 3, 2021